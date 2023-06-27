‘Gutfeld!’ Compares Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Candidacy to Trump in 2016: ‘He’s Being Himself’ (Video)

The Fox News late-night department wasn’t going to let Robert F. Kennedy’s shirtless workout reel go unnoticed – and the deeper the “Gutfeld!” panel dove into the Democratic challenger’s viral video, the more it looked to them like a certain Trump Tower atrium event in 2016.

“He may not be Jack Kennedy – he’s better. A jacked Kennedy,” host Greg Gutfeld said, kicking off an entire opening segment Monday devoted the emergent presidential candidacy of RFK, who has announced a primary challenge to President Joe Biden.

“From what I’ve seen he’s sort of an OG Democrat, not hyper-woke, and RFK’s built up his guns while Biden’s coming for yours,” Gutfeld quipped. “And he’s willing to question everything. Who does that remind you of – right? He’s a little like the guy who came down that escalator six years ago. The only difference? He’ll probably take the stairs.”

“Gutfeld!” regular Kat Timpf said Kennedy’s stances on vaccines and other controversial opinions won’t hurt him because he’s “the rebound guy.”

“RFK Jr. has said some truly unhinged stuff over the years – truly unhinged,” she said. “But the thing is, people tend to overlook that when they’re looking for a rebound guy. … This is exactly like when Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson.”

Guest panels and comedian Tom Shillue brought it back to Gutfeld’s point that Kennedy’s candidacy, at least at this early stage, has many of the hallmarks of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“Greg, I do think that was a great observation about Trump,” Shillue said. “He is the Trump of this election, because he’s being himself. He’s getting free press, and he’s not doing it in a manipulative way, he’s doing it because he’s on the cutting edge, he’s doing exactly what he believes.”

Because of that, Shillue said, the media isn’t taking him seriously as a candidate.

“The press is treating him like Trump, they’re laughing at him and they’re saying he has no chance in the upcoming election,” he said. “I’ve seen articles that have said ‘There is no chance that this science-denier will ever be president.’ Well, he’s getting a lot of support not only on the left but also the right. I know a lot of right-wingers who really like this guy.”

Watch the entire segment in the video above.