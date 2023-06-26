Fox News Shuffles Jesse Watters to Tucker Carlson’s Former Primetime Spot, ‘Gutfeld!’ Moves an Hour Earlier

Fox News has settled on its new primetime lineup, moving Jesse Watters to the 8 p.m. slot vacated by the abrupt firing of Tucker Carlson, pushing the “Gutfeld!” late-night juggernaut an hour earlier to 10 p.m. and putting Trace Gallagher to the 11 p.m. hour, according to multiple media reports.

Laura Ingraham, who has solidly held down the 10 p.m. spot for years, would shift to 7 p.m. on weeknights. Mediaite was first to report the change, but did not cite any sources. Fox News did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Drudge Report blasted a banner headline last month saying Sean Hannity, whose “Hannity” has aired at 9 p.m. for time immemorial, would be shifting an hour earlier. Hannity was mum on the topic at the time, and Fox News denied that any such decision had been made.

Shifting Watters’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” from 7 p.m. – where it was launched in January 2022 – to 8 p.m. would hew to Fox News’ tradition of successfully closing ranks when a top host goes poof, as Lachlan Murdoch himself was happy to point out, citing high-profile exits of Bill O’Reilly, Megyn Kelly and Glenn Beck. “We’ve done this before, right?” he said at during MoffettNathanson’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in May.

It would also somewhat diminish the “king-of-late-night” claim that’s lately fallen to Greg Gutfeld – already specious, since his show is on cable and therefore not delayed across time zones. With “Gutfeld!” moving to 10 p.m., 9 p.m., 8 p.m. and 7 p.m. depending on location, it’ll be even harder to argue that his ratings should be compared to those of network late-night hosts, who start late no matter where they’re seen.

