The “Gutfeld!” gang went to town on “The View” hosts’ handling of GOP presidential hopeful Tim Scott’s guest appearance, giggling at an image of Whoopi Goldberg huddling with cohost Sunny Hostin as the South Carolina senator addressed them directly — and ultimately thanking the ABC show for giving the Fox News late night crew something to talk about.

“We have to say thank you to ‘The View’ for providing us with — it was a slow weekend for news, right?” host Greg Gutfeld said. “It’s like Fox News went to the ‘View’ buffet and started scooping out — going back for more!”

And what a feast it was, as Gutfeld sent Scott’s appearance around the horn for a spirited go. Targets included Joy Behar’s absence (she’s always out on Mondays), Goldberg quelling the live audience’s boos and the moment when Goldberg got up and walked over to huddle with Hostin.

“That’s the most exercise Whoopi’s had in years,” Gutfeld said. “Sunny looks more frightened than President Biden when he sees a flight of stairs.”

Regular cohost Kat Timpf then made the dubious suggestion that “The View” booked Scott on a Monday for a reason: the weekly scheduled absence of Joy Behar, whose comments about Scott’s understanding of race in America brought the Republican presidential candidate’s scorn — before it inspired his appearance.

“What I wish I could’v’e watched would’ve been Joy Behar watching that, going like, ‘I totally made the right call,'” Timpf said. “It was not an accident that they had him there on her day off, when she presents herself as an expert on systemic racism as a white woman.”

Comedian Jeff Dye saw the audience’s brief boos as a good thing.

“I don’t know that much about Tim Scott, but just the fact that he got booed at ‘The View’ is all I need to hear,” he said. “He’s got my vote! In fact, I don’t take a candidate seriously until they’ve been booed by ’90s comedian Whoopi Goldberg.”

But the panel really lit up at the moment when, as Scott prepared to address Hostin directly, he called over Goldberg, who walks over and huddles up close to her cohost.

“This was such nonsense,” guest cohost Lisa Kennedy Montgomery said. “We were talking before the show about that scary scene where Sunny is cowering in Whoopi’s strong and loving and fart-covered arms — because this wild maniacal man is going to leap out of his chair because he can’t control himself! He’s got so much Republican rage that he’s going to lean into them and strangle the very life out of them! imagine how bad the studio would smell after that.”

Then, to put a big, unnecessary exclamation point at the end of it, Gutfeld dropped a line that fell flatter than Biden’s trip on the sandbag: “I think Joy just has to answer to not wanting to be onstage with a Black man.”

And that line clanged on the “Gutfeld!” live studio audience, which reacted with silence — a semi-frequent occurrence on the show that often pushes past even their home crowd’s boundaries.

Watch the whole thing in the video clip above.

Or don’t, since you’ve already read all the best one-liners. If you just want to keep reading about “Gutfeld!” jokes that totally bombed, maybe the below will interest you.