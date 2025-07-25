Greg Nicotero’s ‘Guts & Glory’ Competition Series Shares Gruesome First Look at Comic-Con

Shudder shared a first look at its new, unscripted horror-based competition series “Guts & Glory” at San Diego Comic-Con. The show will premiere Sept. 9 on the platform and AMC+ with its first two episodes, with new episodes set to release on Tuesdays.

The six-episode series, which comes from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (“The Walking Dead,” “Creepshow”), flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive

horror experience full of unexpected challenges, where they are confronted with their fears in various scenarios.

In addition to Nicotero, who serves as showrunner, the series’ executive producers include Brian Witten from Monster Agency Productions, Chris Wagner from White Label, and Andrew Molina from Salaryman. Jeffrey F. January serves as co-executive producer, while AMC Studios produces.

Executive Producer Greg Nicotero in “Guts & Glory.” (Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC)

Bradi, Josh, Brian, Dujuan, Kolbie, Lucien, Makayla, Alexis in “Guts & Glory.” (Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC)

The timing of the series coincides with Shudder’s 10-year anniversary.

The service, which is available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, releases approximately thirty films per year. Its slate includes Rob Savage’s “Host,” Jayro Bustamante’s Golden Globe-nominated “La Llorona,” Phil Tippett’s “Mad God,” Coralie Fargeat’s “Revenge,” Kyle Edward Ball’s “Skinamarink,” Christian Tafdrup’s “Speak No Evil,” Chloe Okuno’s “Watcher,” Demián Rugna’s “When Evil Lurks” and the latest installments in the V/H/S franchise.

Meanwhile, TV series include The Boulet Brothers’ “Dracula,” Mark Duplass’ “The Creep Tapes,” Nicotero’s “Creepshow,” and “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.” Recent releases include Chris Nash’s “In A Violent Nature,” Colin and Cameron Cairnes’ “Late Night with the Devil,” Damian McCarthy’s “Oddity,” and Emilie Blichfeldt’s “The Ugly Stepsister.”