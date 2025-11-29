Guy Pearce Takes Social Media Break ‘To Prevent Any Further Hurt’ After Sharing Antisemitic Content

Guy Pearce said he is stepping back from social media after sharing antisemitic content from right-wing commentator Nick Fuentes earlier this week.

“Earlier this week, I issued an apology for sharing misleading and inaccurate posts and commentary on social media,” Pearce wrote Saturday in a post shared on X. “I meant every word of that apology but I recognize that meaningful action must accompany any apology. To prevent further hurt, confusion or damage to others, I will be stepping back from social media for the time being.”

The Jewish News reported Thursday the actor “circulated material featuring America’s most notorious white supremacist, Nick Fuentes” and shared posts that claimed the “top three pornography companies are owned by Jewish people.” Other posts reportedly claimed that Israeli officials orchestrated the murder of Charlie Kirk.

According to the outlet, one post read, “Remember, when Zionists tell you Islam will destroy America … While several major Las Vegas casinos/hotels that have caused gambling addictions, debt and prostitution were created and owned by Jewish Zionists … The Zionists (not Jews) want you to fear the people who stand against the corruption they are creating.”

“It has been brought to my attention that, in my support of Palestine, I have inadvertently re-posted articles, and/or statements, that have contained misinformation and falsehoods,” Pearce told the outlet in response. “I am aware how sharing inaccurate content can cause confusion and distress; for this I am deeply sorry. I will certainly endeavour to be more diligent in future to verify anything I share online.”

Pearce has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine throughout the recent Gaza war. He wore a pin that read “Free Palestine” while attending the Oscars this year (where he was nominated for his role in “The Brutalist”) and also wore a Palestinian flag pin to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.