Kevin Spacey Denies Targeting Guy Pearce After ‘L.A. Confidential’ Accusation: ‘You Are Not a Victim’ | Video

Kevin Spacey responded to Guy Pearce’s accusations that the elder actor once targeted him on-set, telling his “L.A. Confidential” co-star to “grow up.”

“I have now read the comments you made about me, and while I would have preferred not to have to play this out in the media, you obviously have your own reasons for doing exactly that,” Spacey began his X video message on Tuesday. “We worked together a long time ago. If I did something then that upset you, you could’ve reached out to me, we could’ve had that conversation.”

“But instead, you decided to speak to the press, who of course are now coming after me because they’d like to know what my response is to the things that you said. You really want to know what my response is? Grow up,” he continued. “Did you also, by the way, tell the press that a year after we shot ‘L.A. Confidential’ you flew to Savannah, Georgia, while I was shooting ‘Midnight in the Valley of Good and Evil’ just to spend time with me? Did you tell the press that, too? Or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going?”

“So anyway, I apologize that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me. Maybe there was another reason, I don’t know,” Spacey added. “But that doesn’t make any sense that you would’ve just been leading me on, right?”

Grow up, Guy Pearce. You are not a victim. pic.twitter.com/33paGTj4Aq — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) February 18, 2025

“But here you are now on a mission, some 28 years later, after I’ve been through hell and back to do what? Just in time to stop the bad guy. Is that what’s going on here? What took you so long? Did your horse run out of gas? I mean, you want to have a conversation, I’m happy to do so anytime, any place,” he concluded. “We can even do it here live on X if you’d like, I’ve got nothing to hide. But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim.”

Spacey and Pearce indeed worked together on 1997’s “L.A. Confidential.” The former’s comments came a day after the latter spoke out about their time filming the movie in a Monday interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Even though I probably was a victim to a degree, I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators,” Pearce said. “But I did that thing that you do where you brush it off and go, ‘Ah, that’s nothing. Ah, no, that’s nothing.’ And I did that for five months. Really, I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man. He’s extremely charming and brilliant at what he does — really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible and he targeted me, no question.”

In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him when he was just 14. They then faced off in a civil trial in 2022, where Spacey was found not liable.

The “House of Cards” actor has denied all similar allegations against him.