Guy Ritchie is set to direct and write the World War II film “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” that is set up at Paramount.

The film is based on a non-fiction book by Damien Lewis called “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops” and looks at the Special Operations Executive set up during the War by Winston Churchill.

The existence of the team was only known by a handful of individuals, but it was also known as Churchill’s Secret Army or the Baker Street Irregulars. The SOE employed over 13,000 individuals, including 3,200 women, and they operated using espionage, sabotage and black OPS tactics across all Axis-occupied countries during WWII.

Arash Amel wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay, and previous drafts come from Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson. Paramount optioned the book back in 2015.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” on behalf of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, and Ivan Atkinson will executive produce. Vanessa Joyce, SVP of Production, will be overseeing the project for the studio.

Ritchie most recently directed “The Gentleman” after previously being behind Disney’s blockbuster live-action remake of “Aladdin.” Up next he also has a spy thriller where he will pair again with Jason Statham called “Five Eyes.”

Guy Ritchie is represented by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news.