Goop Boss Gwyneth Paltrow Headed to ‘Shark Tank’

Goop founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow will guest-star on “Shark Tank” as a guest shark.

Paltrow will plunge into the competitive entrepreneurship show alongside Doordash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu when Season 14 begins airing Friday, Sept. 23.

The pair of Paltrow and Xu will accompany long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes.

The Oscar-winning actress, whose 1998 performance in “Shakespeare in Love’ won her Best Actress at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, established her lifestyle brand Goop in 2008.

Goop has influenced conversation around style, travel, work, food and beauty to physical, mental and spiritual wellness as well as autonomy. After serving as goop’s chief creative officer since its inception, Paltrow assumed the CEO mantle in 2016, leading the company’s primarily female team of more than 200 to exponential growth. In fall 2018, on its 10-year anniversary, goop expanded internationally to the EU. Goop’s ventures include a television show on Netflix; a book imprint; permanent and pop-up retail stores; and live events like the In Goop Health summit.

Paltrow has also authored four New York Times Best Selling cookbooks: “My Father’s Daughter” (2011), “It’s All Good” (2013), “It’s All Easy” (2016) and “The Clean Plate” (2019).

Born in Nanjing, China, Xu came to America with his parents and grew up working in a restaurant alongside his mom. He and his co-founders started DoorDash, a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe, to help local businesses like that restaurant succeed. Xu met his co-founders at Stanford.

Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, founding partner of SKIMS and co-founder of Safely; Peter Jones, Dragon on BBC’s “Dragon’s Den”; Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods; and Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer at Kendra Scott, LLC, also return this season as Guest Sharks.

“Shark Tank” is produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television.