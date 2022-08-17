July saw many adapted stories head to screens both large and small, sourced from novels, comic books and more, and August is no different with a bevy of book adaptations on the horizon.

Last month gave us adaptations of Delia Owens’ wildly popular novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” , Mark Greaney’s spy thriller “The Gray Man” and in series form “Paper Girls” on Prime Video starring Ali Wong and Jason Mantzoukas.

August also has a slate of book adaptations landing in theaters and on streamers. Two of them came from graphic novels, and one might sound familiar to fans of George R. R. Martin and “Game of Thrones.” For kids, there is the final season of “Locke & Key” as well as “Lost Ollie” which comes from “Ollie’s Odyssey.”

Here are all the major book adaptations arriving in August 2022:

“Bullet Train”

Scott Garfield/Sony

Brad Pitt leads the theatrical adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s novel “Maria Bītoru,” first published in 2010 and later translated into English as “Maria Beetle” (and titled “Bullet Train” in 2021 by Sam Malissa). Pitt stars as hired hitman Ladybug, who is given a task by handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock), but the simple errand turns out to be more complicated when Ladybug (Pitt) boards a train to retrieve a briefcase, and the train happens to be filled with other highly skilled assassins played by the likes of Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Joey King and Bad Bunny.

“Bullet Train” is currently playing exclusively in theaters.

“The Sandman”

(L to R) Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker. (Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022)

Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” comes to the small screen 30 years after debuting on the page. Tom Sturridge stars as The Sandman himself (aka Dream aka Morpheus). He dominates The Dreaming — or the dream realm of sleep — weaving worlds out of human fear and hopes. When Dream falls prisoner for a century, his absence results in huge changes for the dreaming and waking worlds as he is not able to man his post. When he returns to his home, he must correct all the chaos that ensued while he was gone. The inter-dimensional journey brings Morpheus back into contact with old friends and enemies as well as brand new encounters. Each episode is a chapter in the show that blends fantasy and myth.

The first season of “The Sandman” is now streaming on Netflix.

“Locke & Key” Season 3

Netflix

Netflix’s TV adaptation of “Locke & Key” comes to a close with the third and final season. Based on the comic books written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriquez, the show follows the Locke family as they return to their family mansion in Massachusetts and learn about their mysterious lineage. Their family history involves magical keys forged from a strange material, and an evil force is after them to this day. “CODA” star Emilia Jones plays Kinsey Locke, sister to Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), and “Scandal” alum Darby Stanchfield plays mother Nina Locke.

“Locke & Key” Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix

“Five Days at Memorial”

AppleTV+

Based on true events chronicled in Sheri Fink’s book “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital,” this TV adaptation hails from AppleTV+. The non-fiction show stars Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine (yes, Chris Pine’s father) and Cherry Jones. In the book, Fink investigates the deaths at a New Orleans hospital hit by Hurricane Katrina. Fink, a physician and journalist, pulled together the events of 5 days in the hospital, where healthcare workers decided to rank patient’s lives in order of rescue. The book brought about criminal allegations for the caregivers, who allegedly attempted to hasten patient deaths with drugs.

“Five Days at Memorial” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

“House of the Dragon”

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” will debut in August. (HBO)

“House of the Dragon” soars onto HBO and HBO Max on August 21. The “Game of Thrones” prequel, based on “Fire and Blood” by George R. R. Martin, focuses on the House of Targaryen. Daenarys’ ancestors become involved in a civil war known as The Dance of the Dragons before Houses Stark, Lannister, etc. even enter the picture. Matt Smith will play Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryan, the first-born child and older sister of Daemon. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) rules, along with his Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto.

“House of the Dragon” premieres on Sunday, Aug. 21 on HBO and HBO Max with new episodes dropping weekly.

“Lost Ollie”

Netflix

Lovers of “Toy Story” and “Inside Out” will surely enjoy Netflix’s limited series adaptation of the children’s book “Ollie’s Odyssey” by William Joyce. The show, titled “Lost Ollie,” lands on the streamer Aug. 24. In it, stuffed bunny Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) works to reunite with his owner Billy (Kesler Talbot) whose parents are played by Jake Johnson and Gina Rodriguez. Tim Blake Nelson voices Zozo, a rodeo clown toy that offers to help Ollie on his quest, and Mary J. Blige voices Rosy, a badass stuffed pink bear who beats to her own drum. Shawn Levy executive produced the animated adventure.

“Lost Ollie” premieres on Netflix on Aug. 24.

“Everything I Know About Love”

BBC

“Everything I Know About Love” by Dolly Alderton has been adapted into a seven-episode season created by Alderton and directed by China Moo-Young (“Pennyworth”). Starring Emma Appleton (“Pistol”) and Bel Powley (“The Morning Show”), the story follows two childhood best friends as they experience bad dates, heartache and more. The journalist’s memoir documents true events, but the series is a bit more fictitious.

“Everything I Know About Love” will head to Peacock starting Aug. 25 after first debuting on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in June.

“Partner Track”

Netflix

This highly competitive lawyer show, adapted from Helen Wan’s novel, arrives on Netflix August 26. Arden Cho (“Teen Wolf”) portrays Ingrid Yun, who wants nothing more than to make junior partner at her law firm. To do so, she will have to beat out her cocky competitor (Nolan Gerard Funk). Thrown into the mix is Ingrid’s romantic wedding hookup Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood), who remembers Ingrid. Of course at first she ends up dating New York’s most eligible bachelor Nick Laren (Rob Heaps), but who knows where this rollercoaster story will lead. Oh, and Ingrid has a sister that she has to keep tabs on as well.

“Partner Track” premieres on Netflix Aug. 26.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”

MGM

We’ve included this film as an honorable mention given that it’s based on a short story instead of a full novel, but who are we to nitpick. Starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, a lonely scholar on a trip to Istanbul encounters a Djinn (or genie) who offers her three wishes if she can help him escape his confines. This movie — directed by “Mad Max: Fury Road” filmmaker George Miller — is based on the collection of short stories “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt, and it premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival May 20.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” premieres exclusively in theaters on Aug. 26.