“The Sandman” series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 1989 comic series — co-created by Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg — will creep into consciousness in the first week of August. The ten-episode series follows the story of The Dream King Morpheus, a powerful being aiming to correct past mistakes he made, both cosmically and more minutely.

Names behind the television interpretation of the DC comic include Allan Heinberg as showrunner, executive producer and writer, as well as David S. Goyer and Neil Gaiman as executive producers and writers. Many minds have combined to produce a series that walks between dream and waking worlds.

Fans of the comic, Gaiman and/or the sprawling ensemble cast may be wondering how to watch the haunting story, and the answers are pretty simple.

When Does “The Sandman” Premiere?

The shadowy series will start lurking Friday, Aug. 5.

Will “The Sandman” Be Streaming?

All ten episodes, which run for about an hour, will be available to stream on Netflix.

What Is “The Sandman” About?

The Sandman, who goes by many names including Dream, Morpheus, Master of Dreams etc., dominates The Dreaming — or the dream realm of sleep — weaving worlds out of human fear and hopes. When Dream aka The Sandman falls prisoner for a century, his absence results in huge changes for the dreaming and waking worlds as he is not able to man his post. When he returns to his home, he must correct all the chaos that ensued while he was gone. The interdimensional journey brings Morpheus back into contact with old friends and enemies as well as brand new encounters. Each episode is a chapter in the show that blends fantasy and myth.

Who Is in “The Sandman”?

Tom Sturridge will star as The Sandman himself (aka Dream aka Morpheus). Boyd Holbrook appears as The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wants to explore the world. Patton Oswalt voices Matthew the Raven, Dream’s cawing companion. Vivienne Acheampong plays chief librarian and guardian of Dream’s realm, Lucienne. Gwendoline Christie appears as Lucifer, ruler of Hell. Charles Dance plays Roderick Burgess, a cunning magician who captures Dream in place of Dream’s sister Death. Joley Richardson plays Roderick Burgess’s love interest in the 1920s and 30s. Ethel’s son John Dee is played by “Harry Potter” alum David Thewlis. Jenna Coleman appears as Johanna Constantine, a necromancer-for-hire. Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as Kyo Ra) plays Rose Walker, who searches for her missing brother only to find other family and meet Dream. Stephen Fry plays Gilbert, Rose Walker’s protector. Kirby Howell-Baptiste plays the elusive Death, sister of Dream. Mason Alexander Park plays Dream’s sibling Desire, and Donna Preston plays Desire’s twin Despair.