“Where the Crawdads Sing” has gathered quite a list of names associated with the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ bestselling novel, which was published in 2018. Reese Witherspoon spotlighted the book as one of the earliest picks in her book club, and then her production company Hello Sunshine signed on to adapt the book for the big screen.

Directed by Olivia Newman, the story weaves together several complex themes, including coming of age, survival and a murder mystery. Taylor Swift even wrote a song for the film after reading Owens’ novel because she was so inspired by the story: “Carolina,” which released June 23, echoes Owens’ naturalistic writing with a haunting melody.

Fans of the book, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift and/or actress Daisy Edgar Jones may be wondering how to watch the upcoming film adaptation. We have all the details below.

When Does “Where the Crawdads Sing” Premiere?

The 3000 Pictures and Hello Sunshine production creeps into theaters on July 15.

Is “Where the Crawdads Sing” Streaming?

After its theatrical run, the movie will eventually be streaming on Netflix as part of Sony Pictures’ deal with the streamer, but not for about five months. So on July 15, the only way to see the film is to go to a movie theater.

Who Is in the Film’s Cast?

Daisy Edgar-Jones will star as the film’s central heroine ‘Kya,’ whose full name is Catherine Danielle Clark. Taylor John Smith stars as one of Kya’s love interests Tate Walker. Harris Dickinson stars as antagonist Chase Andrews. David Strathairn portrays lawyer Tom Milton. Michael Hyatt and Sterling Macer Jr. appear as couple Mabel and Jumpin’, who look out for Kya when her family leaves. Ahna O’Reilly makes an appearance as Kya’s mother, and Garret Dillahunt appears as her father. Jojo Regina portrays young Kya. Joe Chrest, who plays Ted Wheeler in “Stranger Things,” portrays the doctor who conducts an autopsy of the character whose death sparks the whole story. Logan Macrae plays grown-up Jodie, Kya’s closest brother, and Bill Kelly plays Sheriff Jackson.

What Is “Where the Crawdads Sing” About?

Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) was forced to grow up at a young age after every single member of her family left her alone one by one in their shack in Barkley Cove’s marsh. It started with Ma, who walked down the lane one day never to return, followed by all of her siblings, and then her abusive and alcoholic Pa, who was a World War II veteran. At the age of seven, she began to survive on her own, attending school for just one day before figuring she could learn more from her natural surroundings.

Kya befriends Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith), who used to fish with her brother Jodie, portrayed by Will Bundon as a child, and the two strike up a friendship that soon turns into more after Tate teaches Kya how to read. Tate goes to college, and while he is gone, Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson) starts to pursue Kya. Chase Andrews’ body is found in the swamp at the beginning of the story, which braids together the investigation of his death with Kya’s coming of age.

After living a life of isolation and facing prejudice from those who live in the nearby town, Kya becomes the number one suspect for Chase’s murder. Tom Milton (David Strathairn) comes out of retirement to represent Kya in court. You’ll have to watch to see what happens.

Watch the Trailer