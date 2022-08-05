After years of development, “The Sandman” has arrived. Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novel series now exists as a Netflix series, with Gaiman serving as co-creator and executive producer on the show. Many fans weren’t sure if this day would ever come given how difficult Gaiman’s books are to adapt, with “The Sandman” at one point planned as a movie to be directed by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
Tom Sturridge fills the titular role in this iteration of the story, which finds Dream imprisoned for a century and busting out to find his kingdom in ruins. He then sets out on a journey that puts him in contact with friends and foes alike, learning to better understand humanity in the process.
With a stacked ensemble cast, here’s your complete “The Sandman” cast and character guide. The series is now streaming on Netflix.
Tom Sturridge as Dream
Tom Sturridge fills the role of Dream, AKA The Sandman AKA the King of Dreaming. He rules the Dreaming and watches over humanity as they sleep, with the power to enter, alter and induce dreams. Sturridge’s past filmography includes “Being Julia,” “Pirate Radio” and “On the Road,” and he also starred in the Starz series “Sweetbitter.”
Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian
Kentucky-born actor Boyd Holbrook plays The Corinthian, a nightmare created by Dream who is running rampant on Earth, killing humans for pleasure. Holbrook played Steve Murphy in the Netflix series “Narcos” and has had memorable roles in “Logan,” “The Predator” and “A Walk Among the Tombstones.” He also stars opposite Harrison Ford in the upcoming “Indiana Jones 5.”
Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne
In a piece of gender-flipped casting, Vivienne Acheampong plays the character Lucienne (known in the graphic novels as Lucien). Lucienne is Dream’s librarian and takes command of the Dreaming in Dream’s absence. Acheampong starred in the 2020 film “The Witches."
Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven
Patton Oswalt provides the voice of Matthew the Raven, who is charged with keeping an eye on Dream when he’s on Earth and watching his back. Oswalt is a comedian and actor whose roles range from “The Informant!” to “Young Adult,” and whose voice work includes “Ratatoullie.”
David Thewlis as John Dee
David Thewlis plays John Dee, a villainous character whose desire for humanity to be truthful has deadly consequences. Thewlis is known for the “Harry Potter” franchise, “Wonder Woman” and voicing the Shame Wizard in “Big Mouth.”
Gwendoline Christine as Lucifer Morningstar
“Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie plays Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of Hell who was previously played by Tom Ellis in the TV series “Lucifer.” Christie is best known for playing Brienne of Tarth on “Game of Thrones.”
Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death
Death is the kind and wise sister of Dream, one of his many siblings. The role is filled by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who has also starred in “Barry,” “The Good Place” and “Cruella.”
Mason Alexander Park as Desire
In contrast to Death, Desire is a jealous and conniving sibling of Death’s. Mason Alexander Park, who starred in “Cowboy Bebop,” plays the character.
Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker
Rose Walker is a young girl with tremendous power, and is what’s known as a vortex given her ability to enter into other people’s dreams. This is Samunyai’s acting debut.
Charles Dance as Sir Roderick Burgess
Another “Thrones” alum Charles Dance plays Sir Roderick Burgess, the amateur mage and human who summons and captures Dream at the beginning of the story – although he was actually trying to summon Death in an effort to bring back his lost son.
Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine
In a piece of gender-flipped casting, Jenna Coleman plays noted occult detective Johanna Constantine. Coleman starred on “Doctor Who” as well as “Victoria.”
Mark Hamill as Mervyn Pumpkinhead
Luke Skywalker himself Mark Hamill provides the voice of Mervyn Pumpkinhead, a character in the Dreaming with a literal pumpkin for a head. Aside from "Star Wars," Hamill has become an accomplished voice actor -- including turning in a now-iconic performance as The Joker in various animated "Batman" films.