“Teen Wolf” alum Arden Cho is learning to live a little in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy series, “Partner Track.”

The series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Helen Wan, follows Cho’s Ingrid Yun, a first generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family, as she experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious (but old school) law firm, Parsons Valentine.

With the support of her friends, she battles through workplace challenges to break through the glass ceiling on her path to become partner. But will her drive and ambition leave room for love?

In the trailer, which Netflix released Friday, it looks like Ingrid is right on track to become a partner at the firm until she lays eyes once again on Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood) — who just happens to be her ex. Despite her best attempts to stay away from him and focus on the path ahead, she can’t help but let love interfere. You can watch the entire trailer above.

“Partner Track” also stars Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Rauch and Roby Attal.

The series is developed by Georgia Lee. Lee serves as showrunner alongside Sarah Goldfinger, who is also an executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Kim Shumway, Kristen Campo, Tony Hernandez (for JAX Media), and Julie Anne Robinson.

The 10-episode series debuts on Netflix Aug. 26.