Arden Cho to Star in Netflix Legal Drama Series ‘Partner Track’

Netflix has given a series order to the drama “Partner Track,” with “Teen Wolf” alum Arden Cho set to star.

Based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name, “Partner Track” centers on Ingrid Yun (Cho), an idealistic young lawyer who struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm.

“The Expanse” vet Georgia Lee serves as creator and executive producer on the series, co-showrunning with Sarah Goldfinger. “Bridgerton’s” Julie Anne Robinson will direct the first two episodes of the series.

Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk and Matthew Rauch also star. Additional executive producers on the project include Kim Shumway, Tony Hernandez for JAX Media (which is also behind “Russian Doll” and “Emily in Paris” for Netflix, among others), and Kristen Campo. Wan is a consultant.

“We are so deeply excited to bring this story of an Asian American woman trying to break the glass ceiling at an elite law firm to life,” Lee said in a statement.

Added Jinny Howe, vice president of original series at Netflix, “We’re proud of the incredible team assembled to bring to life Partner Track, an empowering story told through the eyes of our Asian-American lead character Ingrid Yun, played by the talented Arden Cho. Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today.”