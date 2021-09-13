We've Got Hollywood Covered
Ted Melfi to Adapt Don DeLillo Novel ‘The Underworld’ for Netflix

Book was nominated for the National Book Award

| September 13, 2021 @ 4:52 PM
Ted Melfi

Ted Melfi is adapting the novel “The Underworld” for Netflix, the filmmaker told TheWrap during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival. He will also direct the feature.

The novel was published in 1997 by Don DeLillo and follows Nick Shay, a waste management executive who grew up in the Bronx, and features numerous subplots in American history from the second half of the 20th century.

It was nominated for the National Book Award and shortlisted for the Pulitzer Prize.

An individual with knowledge, however, said the deal for Melfi to adapt and direct is not done yet.

Melfi most recently directed “The Starling” with Melissa McCarthy and he wrote “Going in Style” in 2017, as well as “Hidden Figures” in 2016, which he also directed. “The Starling” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

Melfi is represented by UTA. A spokesperson for UTA did not respond to requests for comment.