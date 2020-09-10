Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has picked up a second season of Gwyneth Paltrow’s “The Goop Lab,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The streamer has ordered six additional 30-minute episodes of the health and wellness docuseries. The new episodes will focus on sex, intimacy and female empowerment.

Filming has not yet begun on the new episodes and no release date has been set.

Also Read: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Goop's Infamous Vagina-Scented Candle 'Started as a Joke' (Video)

The first season of “The Goop Lab” premiered back in January and was described as a series “guiding the deeply inquisitive viewer in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics.” Subjects explored in the first set of episodes included cold therapy, anti-aging and energy healing.

Boardwalk Pictures produces the series, with Paltrow, Elise Loehnen and Shauna Minoprio serving as executive producers alongside Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures.

Paltrow has been the CEO of Goop since its founding in 2008. Both the “modern lifestyle brand” and the docuseries have been the subject of criticism for promoting pseudo-science as an alternative to traditional medicine.

Back in 2018, the company settled a $145,000 lawsuit over the advertising used to sell “vaginal eggs” on the company’s website. Prosecutors said the company’s claim that the $66 product could be used to balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and cure depression were not based in science. The company was ordered to refund customers and change the wording on its website.

Variety first reported news of the renewal.