‘Hacks,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘Pose’ Top Dorian TV Awards: Complete Winners List

The Dorian TV Awards, which are voted on by LGBTQ television critics, honored “Hacks,” “I May Destroy You,” “Pose,” “WandaVision” and others on Sunday night.
Jean Smart, Michaela Cole, MJ Rodriguez and Kathryn Hahn also earned individual awards for those shows.
Find the complete list of winners and nominees below. The winners are highlighted in bold and denoted with an asterisk. There were two ties on the program, which is technically called GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ “Dorians TV Toast 2021.”
BEST TV DRAMA
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
P-Valley
*Pose (FX)
BEST TV COMEDY
The Flight Attendant
Girls5eva
*Hacks (HBO Max)
PEN15
Ted Lasso
BEST LGBTQ SHOW
I May Destroy You
*It’s A Sin (HBO Max)
Love, Victor
Pose
Veneno
BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
*I May Destroy You (HBO)
It’s a Sin
Mare of Easttown
Small Axe
The Queen’s Gambit
BEST UNSUNG SHOWA
Black Lady Sketch
ShowGirls5eva
*Love, Victor (Hulu)
Search Party
Veneno
We Are Who We Are
BEST TV PERFORMANCE (TIE)
*Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elisabeth Olson, WandaVision
Billy Porter, Pose
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
*Jean Smart, Hacks(HBO Max)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
John Boyega, Small Axe
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
*Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)
Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
Dominique Jackson, Pose
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration
Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton
*Kathryn Hahn and singers, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision (Disney+)
Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021
Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang,
“Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
*The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears (FX)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
Pretend It’s a City
Pride
Tina
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
*ZIWE (Showtime)
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
*Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Invincible
South Park: The Pandemic Special
BEST REALITY SHOW
Legendary
Nailed It
Queer Eye
*RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Great British Bake Off
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Pose
Small Axe
The Mandalorian
*WandaVision (Disney+)
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
*Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)
Ratched
WandaVision
WILDE WIT AWARD (TIE)
To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse
*Michaela Coel
Kathryn Hahn
Fran Lebowitz
Randy Rainbow
*Bowen Yang
GALECA LGBTQIA+ TRAILBLAZER AWARD
For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez