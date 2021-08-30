‘Hacks,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘Pose’ Top Dorian TV Awards: Complete Winners List

The Dorian TV Awards, which are voted on by LGBTQ television critics, honored “Hacks,” “I May Destroy You,” “Pose,” “WandaVision” and others on Sunday night.

Jean Smart, Michaela Cole, MJ Rodriguez and Kathryn Hahn also earned individual awards for those shows.

Find the complete list of winners and nominees below. The winners are highlighted in bold and denoted with an asterisk. There were two ties on the program, which is technically called GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ “Dorians TV Toast 2021.”

BEST TV DRAMA

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

P-Valley

*Pose (FX)

BEST TV COMEDY

The Flight Attendant

Girls5eva

*Hacks (HBO Max)

PEN15

Ted Lasso

BEST LGBTQ SHOW

I May Destroy You

*It’s A Sin (HBO Max)

Love, Victor

Pose

Veneno

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

*I May Destroy You (HBO)

It’s a Sin

Mare of Easttown

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

BEST UNSUNG SHOWA

Black Lady Sketch

ShowGirls5eva

*Love, Victor (Hulu)

Search Party

Veneno

We Are Who We Are

BEST TV PERFORMANCE (TIE)

*Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elisabeth Olson, WandaVision

Billy Porter, Pose

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

*Jean Smart, Hacks(HBO Max)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

John Boyega, Small Axe

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

*Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

Dominique Jackson, Pose

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration

Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton

*Kathryn Hahn and singers, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision (Disney+)

Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021

Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang,

“Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

*The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears (FX)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Pretend It’s a City

Pride

Tina

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

*ZIWE (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

*Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Invincible

South Park: The Pandemic Special

BEST REALITY SHOW

Legendary

Nailed It

Queer Eye

*RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Great British Bake Off

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Pose

Small Axe

The Mandalorian

*WandaVision (Disney+)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

*Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)

Ratched

WandaVision

WILDE WIT AWARD (TIE)

To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

*Michaela Coel

Kathryn Hahn

Fran Lebowitz

Randy Rainbow

*Bowen Yang

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TRAILBLAZER AWARD

For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez