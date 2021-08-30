WrapPRO Rountable Screenshot-Rotten Tomatoese

WrapPRO Roundtable: Has Rotten Tomatoes Democratized Film Criticism – or Killed All Nuance?

by | August 30, 2021 @ 6:03 AM

”I do have some issues with it being a little reductive and simplistic, fresh and rotten. I feel like some nuance can be lost there,“ one movie critic says

During a lively discussion about popular online review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, two critics and a movie producer were, well, about 50% fresh on sharing the critic’s microphone with an algorithm.

On a panel moderated by TheWrap’s Diane Haithman, indie producer Mynette Louie (“I Carry You With Me,” “Swallow”) said she has long been a fan of Rotten Tomatoes, joking, “Because most of my films are Certified Fresh, I love it, it’s great.” She also praised how RT has “democratized” the critical playing field to include critics of color, as well as more female reviewers.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

summer tv shows broadcast viewership

7 Broadcast TV Shows Are Actually Up in Viewers This Summer
Big Brother

Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops a Pretty Bland Thursday
Time's Up Tina Tchen Roberta Kaplan

Meltdown at Time’s Up as Tina Tchen Resigns: Can the Nonprofit Survive? | Analysis
cinemacon

How Movie Theater Owners Are ‘Learning to Live With COVID': A Report From CinemaCon
masterchef

Ratings: 2-Hour ‘MasterChef’ Lifts Fox on Wednesday
rachel maddow

Rachel Mad-Dough: Is MSNBC Host Worth $30 Million a Year Without a Nightly Show?
AGT Bachelor in Paradise

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Gets More Love Than ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
lisa borders time's up

Time’s Up Spent 45% More on Staff Salaries Than Legal Defense Fund in 2019
showtime

Why Doesn’t ViacomCBS Just Fold Showtime Into Paramount+?

ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Premiere Wipes Out in TV Ratings
RT Lab Group

Rotten Tomatoes Launches Free Lab for Aspiring Entertainment Critics