“Hacks” Season 2 is closer than you think.

The Jean Smart-starring HBO Max series returns Thursday, May 12 with a two-episode premiere. In fact, two new episodes of the show will roll out each week, with Season 2 wrapping up on June 12.

“Hacks” stars Smart as legendary comedian Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as her young writer Ava. Their relationship will continue to evolve in Season 2 as they travel the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.

HBO Max also dropped a brand new teaser trailer for Season 2 on Thursday, which you can watch above.

Alongside Smart and Einbinder, “Hacks” stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Season 2 recurring guest stars are Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman. Guest stars for Season 2 are Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa.

“Hacks” is created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. They are all showrunners. EPs include Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett.

“Hacks” is produced by Universal Television.