‘Hacks’ Adds Margaret Cho, Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Ming-Na Wen for Season 2

HBO Max has added four great actresses to the second season of its acclaimed comedy “Hacks,” with Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Margaret Cho coming aboard.

While details about their roles have not been disclosed, Metcalf, Kelly and Wen will each join as recurring guests, and Cho will make at least one guest appearance.

Per the “Hacks” Season 2 logline, “The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.”

Of course, if you remember what happened just before the cut to black at the end of Season 1, you know things are probably very, very awkward between Deborah and Ava.

A three-time Emmy-Winner for “Roseanne” and Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winner for “Lady Bird,” Metcalf has also won eight Tony awards among her many accolades. She’s repped by Scott Henderson at WME.

Kelly is a respected stand up comedian who made her acting debut as a regular on “Baskets,” and will next be seen in the sci-fi film “Duals.” She’s repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA and Morris Yorn.

Wen, a Disney legend who voiced “Mulan” in the 1998 animated film and made her breakthrough in “The Joy Luck Club,” is perhaps best known for her standout role of Melinda May on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” She currently plays Fennec Shand across several “Star Wars” projects, including “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” She’s repped by by Link Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

In addition to her groundbreaking comedy career, Cho led the first American sitcom focused on Asian Americans (“All American Girl,” 1994-95) and is widely acclaimed for her brutally honest stand up, particularly her show “I’m the One That I Want.” Her other credits include “The Flight Attendant,” “Fire Island” and “Good on Paper.” She’s repped by Sarah J. Martin, Scott Henderson at WME, Heidy Vaquerano at Fox Rothschild LLP and Ken Phillips Publicity Group, Inc.

“Hacks” stars Smart, who won an Emmy for Season 1, along with Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams. Co-stars include Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Created by showrunners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, alongside Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the show’s studio.