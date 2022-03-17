Leslie Jones is going from comedy to drama as a federal agent on season 2 of Starz’s “BMF.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum joins the crime series as Federal Agent Tracy Chambers, a smart and calculating fed with a history of dealing with drug dealers, the premium cable network announced Thursday.

Jones most recently played Spanish Jackie in HBO Max’s pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death,” and also had roles in “Coming 2 America” (2021), “Ghostbusters” (2016), Chris Rock’s “Top Five” (2014).

In addition to Jones, Starz recently announced Kelly Hu and Christine Horn are joining “BMF” for season 2 and La La Anthony is being upped to a series regular.

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The two siblings from inner-city Detroit joined forces as teenagers in the 1980s, to create the Black Mafia Family — one of the most prominent drug trafficking organizations in the U.S. Although law enforcement eventually caught up with the Flenory brothers.

Returning cast members on the drug drama include Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the real-life son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory; Da’Vinchi; Russell Hornsby; Michole Briana White; Myles Truitt; and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg; newcomer Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight; Wood Harris; and Serayah will have recurring roles.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (co-creator of the “Power” Universe) alongside showrunner, executive producer and writer Randy Huggins (“Star” and “Power”). Heather Zuhlke joins as an executive producer on the sophomore season with Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements set to return as executive producers. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.

The series debuted last year on Starz and became an instant hit.