Jon M Cho Molds ‘Play-Doh’ Animated Movie for eONe and Hasbro, Emily V Gordon to Write

Jon M Chu is producing an original animated film based on “Play-Doh,” the wildly popular children’s play compound with an eye to direct, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Emily V. Gordon is writing the script and will executive produce.

“Play-Doh” is a world-leading arts & crafts toy brand sold in more than 80 countries.

“The team looks forward to bringing the audience a moldable, pliable, iconically scented story about the importance of imagination,” Chu and Gordon said in a statement.

Lance Johnson and Jane Lee will oversee development via Chu’s Electric Somewhere banner. Jillian Share, Chanel Vidal, and Steven Holster will oversee for eOne.

eOne’s upcoming production slate includes several franchise blockbusters that will be released by Paramount as part of a production deal with the studio, including “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback and a currently untitled adaptation of the hit role-playing game “Dungeons & Dragons” starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

Chu’s most recent directing credits include “In the Heights” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” Chu is represented by UTA, Artists First and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Gordon’s most recent credits include “The Big Sick,” for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and writing and co-creating “Little America.” Gordon is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Deadline first reported the news.