‘Hacks’ Star Carl Clemons-Hopkins Breaks Down Marcus and Deborah’s Difficult Conversation

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Hacks” Season 4, Episode 2.

When Carl Clemons-Hopkins first read what was in store for Marcus in “Hacks” Season 4, he felt “excited.” That may be surprising considering that Episode 2 all but closes the book on the character’s story in this career-obsessed show.

“Really, I’m in love with this man, so I’m rooting for him all the time. I was just cheering as each line went by,” Clemons-Hopkins told TheWrap. “I’m excited that this character is taking the reins of his own life, and I hope that he’s an inspiration.”

From Season 1, Marcus has always been the “Hacks” poster child for having a terrible work-life balance. In the beginning, he served as a model of sorts to Ava (Hannah Einbinder), living proof of how Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) was able to transform a super-fan into a high-powered COO. But there was always an ominous edge to Marcus’ poise and success, stemming from the fact that he spent nearly every waking moment either thinking about Deborah or anticipating her needs. As “Hacks” progressed, Marcus has been repeatedly admonished by his mother, his ex, his friends and even his colleagues for his unrealistic dedication to Deborah. But it’s not until Season 4 that he finally stands up to Deborah and for himself.

As Deborah’s late night show takes off, Marcus realizes that her QVC empire will become a conflict of interest. Knowing that this show is a lifelong dream for the woman he idolizes and who no longer has time for him, Marcus makes a move that even Clemons-Hopkins admits is “a bit underhanded.” He finds a buyer for the QVC deal without telling Deborah.

“I believe that was the only point of recourse he had. There was a timetable on it,” Clemons-Hopkins said. “He started doing a number of things to try to get this done gently, but at the same time he has his own neck to think about. This is also partly his business. I don’t think there was an option of delaying it, losing money and possibly incurring more lawsuits from either the network or QVC.”

That decision leads to one of the most devastating yet interesting fights in the history of this award-winning Max comedy. Once Marcus presents his plan to sell QVC to Deborah, she immediately lashes out at him, accusing him of using her for her fame and fortune, and abandoning her like everyone else in her life. It’s a classic Deborah temper tantrum. But instead of rising to her level like Ava does this season or cowering before her as Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) often does, Marcus stays even-tempered. Because of this, he’s one of the few characters to stay true to himself after emerging from a Deborah fight.

“Marcus can see that she is definitely reacting to things that are outside of their current conversation. In my opinion, Deborah’s reaction is much more to do with how she’s feeling about Ava, residual feelings about [Deborah’s sister] Kathy and fears about the show. I think Marcus just gave a place to put all those things,” Clemons-Hopkins said. “The fact that he finds a way to not only do what he needs to do but do it in a professional manner, while also disarming Deborah’s tantrums or attacks, that was really fun to explore.”

What truly impressed the actor about the confrontation is the fact Marcus is able to find peace with his former boss without losing any love or respect from the notoriously cutthroat Deborah.

Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) in “Hacks” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Max)

“I think Marcus and DJ [Kaitlin Olson], especially last season, are the only two people we have seen come out of the other side,” he said. “Honestly, I would say those are the only two people outside of the dogs that truly love her in the actual sense of ‘We’ll have more conflict. But I know the better parts of you, and I know that I may not be getting that right now. But I’m willing to have the patience to get through this and get back to the better parts of you.’”

Though Marcus and Deborah professionally part ways on good terms, Clemons-Hopkins acknowledged that this severing is coming during an especially difficult time in Deborah’s life. Ever since her standup special gained critical acclaim in Season 3, the army of yes men around Deborah has only grown stronger. Without Marcus in her daily life, another one of the few honest voices around her has disappeared.

“Marcus is one of the few people who will actually listen to her past what she’s saying to see what she needs, I think that’s one of the reasons why he has to move so quickly on this deal,” Clemons-Hopkins said.

Episode 2 may mark the end of their professional relationship, but Clemons-Hopkins is confident the two will remain in each other’s lives. (The actor is also set to return later in Season 4).

“Marcus’ relationship with this person really does proceed and supersede anything that may be going on, however long, with this current late night show,” he said. “I believe they would still be in each other’s lives.”

“Hacks” Season 4 releases new episodes Thursdays on Max.