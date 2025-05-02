‘Hacks’: Julianne Nicholson Jumped at the Chance to Play Dance Mom Because She Never Gets Offered Comedy Roles

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Hacks” Season 4, Episode 5.

“Hacks” has aways been one of those special comedies that allows some of the funniest people in Hollywood to stretch their wings. That’s why it may be surprising that one of the silliest cast members in Season 4 doesn’t come from the world of comedy at all.

“I had a Zoom with [the series’ creators] and they described the character to me. I was like, ‘I’m in’ because I never get offered comedy and I’m dying to do something where it’s a bit more fun,” Julianne Nicholson told TheWrap.

Nicholson is one of those serious actors who always makes her projects better. She’s known for her roles in somber dramas like Showtime’s “Masters of Sex,” HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” (which earned her an Emmy win) and most recently Hulu’s “Paradise” — the types of shows that often spawn serious debates among critics and that are mentioned come awards season.

Dance Mom is not exactly that. She is exactly what her straightforward title suggests — a mom influencer who dances online. As “Late Night with Deborah Vance” struggles in the ratings, Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and Kayla (Megan Stalter) fly the influencer from Canada to audition for the show. Defined by her on-the-nose choreography and manic smile, even Jimmy and Kayla are unsure about whether audiences are laughing with Dance Mom or at her. It’s that off-putting balancing act that makes her such an engaging new addition.

Dance Mom (Julianne Nicholson) in “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Max)

“Dance Mom is fun, but not just fun. She’s got her own issues,” Nicholson said. “She’s so earnest, and she’s sad and a little bit lonely.”

Nicholson has long been a fan of the Max comedy series and wanted to be part of Season 3. But when the opportunity to play Dance Mom worked with her schedule, the actor jumped at the opportunity. “[‘Hacks] just gets better every season. You feel the confidence in the writing and the characters and their joy at being a part of this show,” Nicholson said.

The idea of introducing a dance influencer mom was baked into the idea for this new season. As Deborah (Jean Smart) worries about the show not being broad enough to attract a wide audience, head writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) frets that their show isn’t high-brow enough. Dance Mom serves as another part of their season-long argument, an addition that neither woman comedically understands who becomes a living embodiment of the debate between creating content versus art. According to series co-creator and executive producer Lucia Aniello, all three creators were on board with the idea of Nicholson playing Dance Mom.

“It just tickled us to no end,” Aniello told TheWrap.

“I was like, ‘If Julianne Nicholson agrees to play this, I will be in heaven,’” series co-creator, star and executive producer Downs recalled. “You’ll see this at the end of the season: It goes to absolutely insane places. It’s like balls to the wall, crazy, insane places. We were like, if we can get an actor who is known for their grounded, committed dramatic work — if they can do this comedic thing in a way that feels very real life, it will be so ‘Hacks’ and so funny.”

Though Nicholson was slotted to appear in three episodes, production managed to condense those dates into roughly a week. The actor worked with choreographer Corey Baker to develop the dances, which relied heavily on moves that literally copied the lyrics. As an example, during her dance to Katy Perry’s “Lifetimes,” Nicholson holds up four fingers every time Perry says the word “for” and points to her own heart when Perry sings “love.” Because production was delayed due to the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles in January, Nicholson was given more time than she anticipated to learn the dances.

“By the time I actually had to do it, for the most part, I wasn’t so in my head about it. It’s really hard to dance — remember and hit a beat — and then do it in front of a live studio audience. It was totally ridiculous. But [Baker] was my cheerleader and my security blanket, and he was amazing,” Nicholson said, estimating that about 93% of her moves came from Baker and 7% were her own improvisations.

Michaela Watkins, Hannah Einbinder, Megan Statler and Paul W. Downs on “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Max)

As much fun as the role was, it was the cast and crew’s reception to it that really impressed the star. “The crew was so hilarious. They were doing some of my dances. I’m sorry we didn’t get it on camera. People were singing that damn song nonstop,” Nicholson said.

The experience has left Nicholson eager to try her hand in more comedic roles. Though she starred in Season 5 of “Ally McBeal” alongside “Paradise” co-star James Marsden, her on-screen history is largely comprised of dramatic roles.

“That was one of my most fun jobs I’ve ever had,” Nicholson said. “It was an education there every day. And it’s nice to laugh. Sometimes it’s nice to not always be a drug addict or have a dead kid or lose your husband. It’s fun to be able to mix it up.”

“Hacks” releases new episodes Thursdays on Max.