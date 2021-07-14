‘Hair Love’ Director Developing Musical Comedy Series at Cartoon Network

Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry (“Hairlove”) and director, animator and writer Chaz Bottoms (“Dear John: Legendary Love Letters”) are teaming up to develop a musical comedy animated series.

The series, entitled “Battu” after the French ballet term for “beat,” follows a several gifted teenagers dancers who march to beat of their own drum. As they struggle to find their place in the mainstream dance world, they discover a studio that combines hip-hop and ballet — a style known as “hiplet” — and embrace the family they find there.

Set in Chicago, “Battu’s” soundtrack takes influence from the city’s vibrant music scene, incorporating both hip-hop beats and classic Broadway musical tunes.

The Cartoon Network series is based on Bottoms’ animated short film “Battu: An Animated Musical” which is currently in production. Cherry also serves as an executive producer for the short film.

“I grew up on a healthy diet of Cartoon Network shows and to be working with them on “Battu” is a dream come true!” Bottoms said, “This project is my love letter to the city of Chicago, animation, and musicals.”

“Battu” will be produced by Cartoon Network Studios and executive produced by Sam Register, Matthew A. Cherry, Chaz Bottoms and Monica A. Young (“Hair Love”).

Chaz Bottoms is represented by Monica A. Young at Blue Key Management, Ava Greenfield of ICM Partners and Attorney Gregg Gellman of Morris Yorn.