Warner Bros. Television Group has signed a multi-year first-look deal with “Hair Love” director Matthew A. Cherry, the studio announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Cherry will develop new television programming, including comedies, dramas, as well as long-form/event series, for broadcast, cable and streaming services like WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Warner Bros. Television family in this exciting new capacity,” Cherry said in a statement. “It’s an important time to be a Black creative working in this industry, and I look forward to creating impactful projects and partnering with other talented marginalized voices in our community.”

Cherry will produce any series out of the deal via his company, Cherry Lane Productions, in association with one of WBTVG’s various units — Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content — depending on the platform.

Most recently, Cherry wrote, directed and produced the animated short “Hair Love” about an African-American father attempting to do his daughter’s hair for the first time. The short took home the trophy for Best Animated Short Film at the 2020 Oscars ceremony back in February.

His other credits include the South by Southwest debuts “The Last Fall” in 2012 and the “9 Rides” in 2016. For television, Cherry has also directed episodes of “Black-ish,” “Mixed-ish,” “The Unicorn,” as well as “The Red Line” and “Whiskey Cavalier” for WBTV.