Haley Lu Richardson in ‘Unpregnant’ Trailer Gives a Buddy Comedy Spin on Teen Abortion Drama (Video)

Though there’s already a very serious looking drama about teen abortion called “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” that opened this year, the first trailer for the new film “Unpregnant” starring Haley Lu Richardson gives a road trip, buddy comedy spin on the same story.

Richardson stars alongside Barbie Ferreira in a comedy coming to HBO Max in which Richardson plays a straight-A student and popular kids who enlists her more rebellious, former best friend (Ferreira) to get an abortion over 1,000 miles in New Mexico. Of course in this story, they end up on the run from the cops, in a stolen Trans-Am and even trying to jump aboard a moving train on their trip to get the procedure done.

“There’s an Albuquerque in Missouri? The law won’t let me get one without my parents knowing,” Richardson says in the trailer. “It’s my life, it’s my choice.”

“Unpregnant” is based on the young adult novel by authors Jenni Hendriks (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Ted Caplan (“The Greatest Showman,” music editor for “The Hate U Give”) and combines humor with a mix of grounded human emotion about the complicated themes of friendship and the road to adulthood when going through such a procedure.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg (“Valley Girl”) directs the film and also wrote the screenplay alongside authors Hendriks and Caplan, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and William Parker.

The film also stars Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, Giancarlo Esposito, Sugar Lyn Beard, pop star Betty Who, Mary McCormack, Denny Love, Ramona Young and Kara Royster.

“Unpregnant” debuts on HBO Max on September 10. Watch the first trailer above.