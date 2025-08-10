Halle Berry’s First Husband David Justice Says They Split in Part Because She Didn’t Cook or Clean | Video

Halle Berry’s first husband, former Atlanta Braves right fielder David Justice, opened up about the pair’s three-year marriage in an interview on Matt Barnes’ “All the Smoke” podcast this week — and revealed they split up in part because he felt she should “cook, clean, [and be] traditional.”

The former athlete also admitted the marriage could have worked “if I knew about therapy.”

Play video

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast,” Justice told Barnes. “So, I’m looking at my mom — and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?”

The pair were married 1993 to 1997, a period that included Berry’s three-episode stint on the series “Queen” as well as her role in “The Flintstones.” Berry also made “Losing Isaiah” during the same span of time.

The years that followed included some of her best-loved, including her turn as Storm in “X-Men” and her Academy Award-winning role in 2001’s “Monster’s Ball.”

The baseball player admitted he’d only been in one relationship prior to dating Berry, which could have impacted his views as well. “Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like, motherly, and then we start having issues.”

Berry has since gone on to welcome daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubrey and son Maceo-Robert with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Justice offered up another reason for why the marriage failed: Berry’s work schedule.

“We spent a lot of time apart because she was doing movies in this country, that country. And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it,” he said.

Justice married Rebecca Villalobos in 2001 and is the father of three children: daughter Raquel and sons JR and Dionisio.