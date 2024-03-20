Hallie Jackson Named NBC ‘Nightly News’ Sunday Anchor 

NBC News’ senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson has been tapped to anchor the Sunday edition of NBC “Nightly News,” the network announced on Wednesday.

Jackson will begin anchoring the Sunday program on April 7. In addition to the new role, she will continue anchoring “Hallie Jackson NOW” which airs weekdays from 5:00-7:00 p.m. EST on streaming service NBC News NOW.

In February, Kate Snow stepped down from her role as the Sunday anchor of “Nightly News,” dedicating more focus towards her responsibilities as cohost of the popular afternoon show “NBC News Daily.” Snow had anchored the Sunday edition for nearly a decade before stepping away last month.

“Hallie is an exceptional journalist and an extraordinary broadcaster, representing the very best of NBC News. She is a natural fit to anchor our flagship newscast on Sundays,” NBC News’ executive vice president of programming Janelle Rodriguez said in a statement.

Alongside her role as senior Washington correspondent and anchor, Jackson is a key contributor to NBC News’ 2024 election coverage, having co-anchored special coverage of Super Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and more.

Jackson previously served as NBC News’ chief White House correspondent during President Donald Trump’s administration. Jackson joined NBC News in 2014 as a correspondent.

Variety was first to report the news.