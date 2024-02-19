NBC News anchor Kate Snow is stepping down from her role as anchor of the Sunday edition of “NBC Nightly News,” dedicating more focus toward her responsibilities as cohost of the popular afternoon show “NBC News Daily.”

Snow will continue to appear on “Today,” “NBC Nightly News” and other NBC programs as the network’s senior national correspondent. Next week on Sunday, Feb. 25 will be her final time anchoring the “Nightly News” broadcast.

Following her last show, the network plans to use rotating anchors before a new anchor moves into the position. Transition plans for the next anchor are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The award-winning journalist was announced as the official Sunday anchor for “Nightly News” in September 2015, serving in the role for nearly a decade.

In 2022, Snow was named a coanchor of “NBC News Daily,” which has quickly gained success for the network, becoming the number one afternoon news program. The program airs on NBC and streams simultaneously on NBC News NOW.

The show airs for four hours Monday through Friday. Snow, alongside coanchor Zinhle Essamuah, host the show for two hours each weekday from 2-4 p.m. Eastern.

As Snow dedicates more focus toward “NBC News Daily,” the show will continue to offer top headlines of the day, breaking news and consumer-centric segments.

Prior to joining NBC News in 2010, Snow anchored the weekend edition of ABC’s “Good Morning America” for six years. She was also a White House correspondent for ABC News and a congressional correspondent for CNN before landing the anchor chair.