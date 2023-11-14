You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“NBC News Daily” is widening its gap with “GMA3,” beating the ABC program for the fourth straight week in the key 25-54 demographic.

From Sept. 25 to Nov. 12, “NBC News Daily” saw 1.2 million total viewers, a 5% increase from the same period the previous year according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data. Meanwhile, “GMA3” drew 1.43 million total viewers, an 8% decline from the prior year.

In the key demographic for the same time period, “NBC News Daily” came out on top, scoring 257,000 adult viewers in the 25-54 age range, a 2% year-over-year improvement. “GMA3” came in a close second with 256,000 viewers in the 25-54 age range, an 18% decrease from the prior year.

In the most recent week, from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, “NBC News Daily” averaged 1.10 million total viewers and 254,000 adults in the 25-54 age range. This marked the fourth straight week that “NBC News Daily” topped “GMA3” in the key demographic.

“NBC News Daily” is one of only a small handful of broadcast news programs that have seen year-over-year growth in the key 25-54 demographic, amid a time when linear viewership growth is rare due to an increase in cord cutting. The NBC news show is currently leading the season-to-date.

The NBC program is anchored by NBC News’ Morgan Radford and Vicky Nguyen from noon-2 p.m. ET and Kate Snow and Zinhle Essamuah from 2-4 p.m. ET.

“NBC News Daily” simulcasts across NBC’s linear network and on the streaming service NBC News NOW. The daily news program boasts a loyal streaming audience, according to the network.

NBC News Now is pacing toward its best year on record, scoring its second most-watched quarter ever in Q3 of 2023. NBC News NOW recently saw its seventh straight quarter of year-over-year growth.

NBC News NOW is also boasting a new addition to its daily lineup, “Sky News Today” with Wilfred Frost, which airs live at 5 a.m. ET.

The NBC streaming platform is available on Peacock, the Amazon Fire News App, Freevee, FuboTV, Google TV, Hulu Live, LG, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Tubi, Xfinity X1, Xumo, YouTube, YouTube TV, NBCNews.com and NBC News’ apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV, with additional national linear distribution on NBC and international linear distribution through Sky UK and Virgin Media.