You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

NBC’s “Nightly News” topped ABC’s “World News Tonight” in the key 25-54 demographic last week.

From Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, “Nightly News” — which is hosted by Lester Holt — saw 6.85 million total average viewers, a 195,000 viewer improvement compared to the week prior, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. ABC’s “World News Tonight,” hosted by David Muir, drew 7.63 million total average viewers and CBS’s “Evening News” scored 4.90 million total average viewers.

Week-over-week “Nightly News” cut its total viewership gap down versus ABC’s “World News Tonight” by 25% and year-over-year NBC cut its total viewership gap compared to ABC by 27%. Additionally, this season to date, “Nightly News” has narrowed its viewership gap with ABC by 18%.

In the key 25-54 demographic for Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, NBC’s “Nightly News” topped all broadcast news programs, scoring 1.06 million viewers in the all-important age range. ABC came in second with 985,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo and CBS came in third with 681,000 viewers.

NBC’s lead last week in the demo over ABC marked the largest advantage over the network in the 25-54 age range since March 2020. Additionally, “Nightly News” was the most-watched newscast in the A25-54 demographic for four consecutive evenings, from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, making the longest daily winning streak in nearly four years.

NBC’s “Nightly News” ratings vs. ABC’s “World News Tonight” ratings from July to December 2023 (Source: Nielsen, L+SD, (6/26/2023-12/26/2023), regular titles only.)

This season-to-date of “Nightly News” has improved its position versus ABC across the board by double digits, specifically by 74% in the A25-54 demo compared to the same time period the previous year.

In the A18-49 demographic for Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, NBC’s “Nightly News” averaged 715,000 viewers. ABC’s “World News Tonight” came in second with 706,000 viewers in the 18-49 age range and CBS’ “Evening News” came in third with 497,000 average viewers in the demo.

NBC has improved its A18-49 demographic viewership numbers by 60,000 compared to the week prior. Additionally, season-to-date, “Nightly News” has narrowed the gap between ABC by 68%.