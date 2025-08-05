Hallmark Media Brings Michelle Vicary Back as Head of Programming

Hallmark Media has found its new head of programming in former programming executive, Michelle Vicary, TheWrap has learned.

The former executive vice president of programming will take on the new role later this month, Hallmark chief brand officer Darren Abbott announced on Tuesday. Vicary previously worked with the company for 22 years, ultimately departing in 2021.

“Michelle is a beloved industry leader and brings with her a masterclass in the breadth and depth of the Hallmark brand, which will help drive this essential part of our business forward in an authentic and meaningful way,” Abbott said in a statement. “Michelle’s previous successful tenure with the company includes a rapid expansion of Hallmark’s programming slate and building longstanding relationships with creatives and fan-favorite talent that remain critical to our success.”

He continued, “Michelle fostered and led an expanded commitment to representation, which reflects the diverse world we live in and that continues to this day. And she has a proven track record of successfully partnering with our product and retail businesses — which is essential to how we are building our business across our brand footprint.”

During her original run at Hallmark, Vicary had a hand in greenlighting projects such as “When Calls the Heart,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” “The Christmas House,” “Chesapeake Shores,” “Good Witch” and even Countdown to Christmas.

Variety was first to report the rehiring.