Halloween on Morning TV 2020: From ‘The Mandalorian’ to ‘Tiger King’ (Photos)

From the "Today" show to "Good Morning America," morning TV hosts got in the Halloween spirit with a collection of fun and funky costumes on Friday ranging from "Tiger King" to "The Mandalorian" and more. Take a look below.
NBC
The "Today" Show did a tribute to the best of Broadway this year, with Hota Kotb and Savannah Guthrie dressing up as Glinda and Elphaba from "Wicked." Other highlights included Jenna Bush Hager as Grizabella from "Cats" and Craig Melvin and Al Roker dressed up as Alexander Hamilton and King George from "Hamilton."
ABC
In addition to their "Tiger King" look at Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin seen above, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest did a couple other costumes on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" this year, including "The Mandalorian" and "Schitt's Creek."
ABC
To Joy Behar's relief, "The View" didn't do much dressing up this year -- they went for a spooky-cute cold open instead -- but Whoopi Goldberg did wear a crown in tribute to Meghan Markle.
ABC
"Good Morning America" was overtaken by kid-anchors on Friday morning -- check out this adorable little tyke dressed up as Joe Exotic from "Tiger King."
Twitter via @LadyGaga
This may not be strictly TV, but as a bonus, Lady Gaga busted out her most iconic looks in a cute Twitter video PSA to promote voting.