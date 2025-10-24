‘Halo’ Coming to PlayStation for the First Time in 2026

“Halo” is finally coming to PlayStation consoles in 2026 with a “modernized remake.”

A recreation of the very first “Halo” game that helped launch the Xbox is coming to the PlayStation 5 next year after decades of being the flagship title of the Microsoft console. The new version is titled “Halo: Campaign Evolved” and is described as “a faithful yet modernized remake of ‘Halo: Combat Evolved’s’ campaign.”

“We wanted to start where it all began, with the original campaign that defined Halo,” executive producer Damon Conn said in an Xbox Wire post. “Starting here means people that have never played the game before will be able to understand the story from the very beginning, and that can help us chart a course forward with new ‘Halo’ stories. Focusing on the campaign experience means we can concentrate fully on really capturing the atmosphere, tone – the emotional impact of what made the first campaign so special and iconic.”

The new game was announced at Halo World Championship 2025 which runs from Oct. 24-26. It will be built in Unreal Engine 5 and will include “upgraded visuals, refined controls, two-player split-screen (console only), up to four-player online co-op with cross-play and cross-progression, three new missions, and an expanded arsenal of weapons, vehicles, and new enemies.”

The original game followed the Master Chief – a super soldier tasked with stopping an alien species from using a new super weapon to unleash destruction on the rest of the galaxy.

“Halo: Campaign Evolved” lands in 2026 on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox on PC, Steam and PlayStation 5. Check out the new trailer below.