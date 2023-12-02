“Halo” Season 2 is almost here, and it looks like Master Chief has his work cut out for him.

Paramount+ announced Saturday that the second season of the video game-based series will premiere on Feb. 8, sharing a dramatic teaser trailer. Instrumental music scores a rousing speech as our heroes embark on a doomed mission.

“You deserve the truth,” the trailer’s rousing speech begins. “The enemy is at our gates. Their numbers are overwhelming. Any Marine who makes this stand with us will not survive the day.”

But, there’s a reason for that sacrifice: “For every moment we hold the enemy at bay, more innocent people can escape. When they do, they will go forth and tell the story that you write today. You will be remembered.”

The word “remembered” echoes over the rest of the trailer as we see more action, including human-alien physical combat.

The streaming platform shared the news at the Paramount+ panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. Cast members Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief on the show and Liev Schreiber’s half-brother) and Joseph Morgan were joined by showrunner David Wiener and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill at the panel.

Season 2 will see Schreiber’s Master Chief leading his team of Spartans as they fight the alien Covenant. The group is on a mission to find the Halo, which is seen as the key to either saving — or destroying — mankind.

“Halo” also stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Hasley, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azm, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani. New cast members include Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo.

The show was renewed for a second season more than a month before Season 1 premiered in March 2022. At the time, Paramount+’s Tanya Giles described the show as “an expansive, worldbuilding opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month.”

“‘Halo’ will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike,” Giles added, “as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

That the show was brought to fruition in the first place is no small feat. The series, created by Steven Kane and Kyle Killen and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, spent two decades in development before it kicked off in 2022.

The show’s team developed a new origin story for its central hero, SPARTAN-II soldier John-117/Master Chief. Season 1 began in the year 2552 on the outer rim colony Madrigal, home to insurrectionist humans who have warred with United Nations Marine Corps forces for years.

If you haven’t started watching the series yet, there is still plenty of time to catch up. Paramount+ is making it easy, as they recently went ahead and released the full first season on YouTube. Here’s the first episode:

“Halo” Season 2 will debut Feb. 8 in all countries where Paramount+ is available.