“Hamilton” showings at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles will be canceled through Jan. 23 due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, according to the theater.

The cancellation comes as a winter surge of COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

The theater said in a statement on Tuesday that they have discovered breakthrough cases after “rigorous health and safety testing protocols. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and there is no further information of how many cases were identified.”

“With COVID-19 cases still rising in Los Angeles each day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect

many refunds and suppressed sales for the next several weeks,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement. “In consultation with our epidemiologist, we are proactively and immediately cancelling performances thru January 23. We look forward to resuming performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre with a complete and healthy company in 2022.”

The broadway show is scheduled to resume on Jan. 26. The Pantages Theater started requiring proof of vaccination last summer.