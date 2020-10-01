Go Pro Today

‘Hamilton’ Star Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Tina Fey’s ‘Girls5eva’ at Peacock

Goldsberry will star opposite Sara Bareilles in the comedy about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s

| October 1, 2020 @ 11:00 AM Last Updated: October 1, 2020 @ 11:19 AM
Renee Elise Goldsberry

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tina Fey and Meredith Scardino’s Peacock comedy series “Girls5eva” has added “Hamilton” alum Renée Elise Goldsberry to its cast, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Goldsberry will star opposite Sara Bareilles in the pop-star comedy, which centers a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot. Per Peacock’s description of the series, “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?”

Goldsberry will play Wickie, who is described as “the glamorous, big-voiced, star of the group back in the day. Wickie’s solo career hit a ditch, but she’s determined to use this new opportunity to retake her rightful place as pop royalty.”

Also Read: Sara Bareilles to Star in Tina Fey-Produced Pop Star Comedy 'Girls5eva' at Peacock

The project will be the latest on-screen role for Goldsberry, who won a Grammy Award and a Tony Award for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton.” She previously starred opposite Sterling K. Brown in the film “Waves,” and Netflix’s “Altered Carbon”. She also appeared on the first season of NBC’s musical series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Scardino is creator and executive producer on the Universal Television series alongside Fey and Eric Gurian of Little Stranger, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” producer Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond and David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment.

Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Pulled Off Its Pandemic Season With Animation, Fan Voting and a Baby Alien

