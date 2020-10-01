‘Hamilton’ Star Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Tina Fey’s ‘Girls5eva’ at Peacock
Goldsberry will star opposite Sara Bareilles in the comedy about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s
Reid Nakamura | October 1, 2020 @ 11:00 AM
Last Updated: October 1, 2020 @ 11:19 AM
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tina Fey and Meredith Scardino’s Peacock comedy series “Girls5eva” has added “Hamilton” alum Renée Elise Goldsberry to its cast, the streaming service announced on Thursday.
Goldsberry will star opposite Sara Bareilles in the pop-star comedy, which centers a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot. Per Peacock’s description of the series, “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?”
Goldsberry will play Wickie, who is described as “the glamorous, big-voiced, star of the group back in the day. Wickie’s solo career hit a ditch, but she’s determined to use this new opportunity to retake her rightful place as pop royalty.”
The project will be the latest on-screen role for Goldsberry, who won a Grammy Award and a Tony Award for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton.” She previously starred opposite Sterling K. Brown in the film “Waves,” and Netflix’s “Altered Carbon”. She also appeared on the first season of NBC’s musical series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”
Scardino is creator and executive producer on the Universal Television series alongside Fey and Eric Gurian of Little Stranger, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” producer Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond and David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment.
