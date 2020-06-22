Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing and Dance in First Trailer for Disney+’s ‘Hamilton’ (Video)

Filmed version of Broadway hit premieres July 3

| June 22, 2020 @ 6:11 AM Last Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 6:25 AM

May you always be satisfied by this news — or at least have a better shot at getting through Monday now: Disney+ has finally dropped the trailer for its filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”

The short sneak peek, which you can view above, dropped late Sunday during the 2020 ESPYs airing on ESPN and ESPN2. In the 1-minute clip, you’ll see Miranda in his Alexander Hamilton garb and his cast mates singing and dancing to the musical’s track “Satisfied.”

The “Hamilton” movie, which launches July 3, “combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” per Disney+

Also Read: Filmed Version of 'Hamilton' to Debut on Disney+ This Summer (Video)

Here’s the film’s synopsis: “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre–a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

The movie stars Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

“Hamilton” inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow, with book, music, and lyrics by Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail. Producers include Kail, Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers. Filming was produced by RadicalMedia.

The production was taped at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016.

More to come…

8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Don't' to 'Labor of Love' (Photos)

  • new summer tv shows 2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Don't ABC
  • Game On CBS
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
1 of 9

Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE