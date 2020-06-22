Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing and Dance in First Trailer for Disney+’s ‘Hamilton’ (Video)

May you always be satisfied by this news — or at least have a better shot at getting through Monday now: Disney+ has finally dropped the trailer for its filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”

The short sneak peek, which you can view above, dropped late Sunday during the 2020 ESPYs airing on ESPN and ESPN2. In the 1-minute clip, you’ll see Miranda in his Alexander Hamilton garb and his cast mates singing and dancing to the musical’s track “Satisfied.”

The “Hamilton” movie, which launches July 3, “combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” per Disney+

Also Read: Filmed Version of 'Hamilton' to Debut on Disney+ This Summer (Video)

Here’s the film’s synopsis: “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre–a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

The movie stars Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

“Hamilton” inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow, with book, music, and lyrics by Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail. Producers include Kail, Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers. Filming was produced by RadicalMedia.

The production was taped at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016.

More to come…