‘Hamnet’ Trailer Teases Chloé Zhao’s Shakespeare Drama With Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley

The first trailer for “Nomadland” filmmaker Chloé Zhao’s new William Shakespeare drama “Hamnet” has been released.

The film is Zhao’s first since Marvel’s “Eternals,” her blockbuster 2021 follow-up to her Oscar-winning vagabond drama. Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name, the new film tells a fictional story about the life of Shakespeare (Paul Mescal), his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley) and how the death of their 11-year-old son impacted both of their lives and the famous bard’s work.

Co-written by Zhao and O’Farrell, “Hamnet” is set to make its world premiere on Sunday, Sept. 7 at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Focus Features will then release the film in select theaters on Nov. 27, before expanding it nationwide on Dec. 12. In addition to Mescal and Buckley, the film also stars Joe Alwyn, Emily Watson, Jacobi Jupe, Jack Shalloo and David Wilmot.

“Hamnet” marks a return to more familiar territory for Zhao, following her brief foray with “Eternals” into the world of superheroes and blockbuster, CGI action.

The period drama’s story of grief, love, family and art puts it more in line with “The Rider,” “Nomadland” and “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” the three films that originally set Zhao as one of the more promising filmmakers to emerge over the past 10 years (the many Malickian touches scattered throughout the first “Hamnet” trailer make it more of a visual and stylistic cousin to Zhao’s pre-“Eternals” efforts as well).

For months, “Hamnet” has been considered a potential awards contender this year, and its Tuesday trailer does nothing to suggest otherwise. Moviegoers will start to get a better idea of its place among this fall’s upcoming releases, though, once its first festival screenings are held next month.

“Hamnet” hits select theaters on Nov. 27, nationwide on Dec. 12.