In the Season 5 trailer of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which Hulu released on Wednesday, June (Elisabeth Moss) has zero regrets for killing Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

“He was a monster. He took away our country. He had to pay for what he did. I killed him and I loved it so much,” she tells Luke (O-T Fagbenle) while vowing to return to Gilead and confront Fred’s widow, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

“I need her to know it was me,” says June in a very “Game of Thrones” moment, while Luke and Moira (Samira Wiley) try to talk her out of going back to Gilead.

Meanwhile, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) is bent on revenge of her own. “There are consequences for disobeying God,” she says in the clip, while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) calls June a “cancer that needs to be cut out.”

Season 5 premieres with two episodes on Sept. 14, with new episodes streaming Wednesdays.

Here’s the official Season 5 synopsis: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”