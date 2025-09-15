Hannah Einbinder has generated some backlash after stating “free Palestine” during her Emmys acceptance speech Sunday night, with several calling her remarks ignorant.
“Hannah Einbinder is the perfect example of today’s elite mindset: liberals with luxury beliefs,” one X user wrote on Monday. “She preaches compassion from a stage, blind to what Israel has endured since October 7.” The person ended their thoughts by calling the “Hacks” actress uninformed.
“While she plays activist, Hamas leaders say openly they will repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is destroyed,” they wrote. “That’s not virtue. That’s ignorance and stupidity. Stick to acting, nobody asked for your opinion.”
The pushback against the actress and comedian, who is Jewish, started up after Einbinder accepted her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. As she closed out her speech, she shared the message “f–k ICE and free Palestine” before walking off the stage.
Einbinder, who’s previously shared her support for Palestine publicly, opened up about her remarks during the ceremony afterward.
“I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and longstanding … institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state,” Einbinder told press after accepting her award.
Einbinder added that she felt it was “important to talk about Palestine, because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart.”
“I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza to provide care for pregnant women and for school children, to create schools in the refugee camps,” she said.
While some praised the actress for speaking out about the issue, others felt her statements were problematic.
Check out the reactions to the moment below.
Everything about Hannah Einbinder is nauseatingly predictable.— 𝔸ηᵗ (@AntSpeaks) September 15, 2025
– She's a nepo-baby, so her career required little to no effort.
– She is bisexual.
– She claims Gaza is being starved.
– She supported the scam that was BLM and its violent rioting.
Now, just because she says she… pic.twitter.com/l6mfNQzqFl