Hannah Gadsby Takes America in Trailer for New Stand-Up Special, ‘Douglas’ (Video)

Australian comedian’s “Nanette” follow-up premieres May 26 on Netflix

| May 12, 2020 @ 6:00 AM Last Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 6:13 AM

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby takes a shot at America in her latest stand-up special, “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas,” joking about the South’s use of “the best, most inclusive second person plural pronoun in the English-speaking world” (that would be “y’all”) and how “wildly popular trauma” is “in the context of comedy.”

Netflix shared the first trailer for “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” on Tuesday, giving a look at the comedian’s follow-up to her acclaimed 2018 stand-up special, “Nanette.”

“I had no plans to make it in America. If you’re here because of ‘Nanette,’ why?” she asked in the trailer, which she can see above. “Had I known just how wildly popular trauma was going to be in the context of comedy, I might have budgeted my s— a bit better. But I went and put all my trauma eggs into one basket like a f—ing idiot …and now here we are!”

Named after one of her dogs, “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” is described as “a grand tour of guffaw that takes you from the dog park to the High Renaissance and back into an unnamed box.” The special was filmed during Gadsby’s 2019 world tour of the same name, which saw Douglas tag along for the entire trip.

“Douglas” is set to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, May 26.

Also Read: Hannah Gadsby Says She's Unlikely to Host 'SNL' Because 'They're Not so Fond of My Work'

Gadsby’s last special, “Nanette” debuted on Netflix in 2018 and quickly drew wide critical acclaim. A bittersweet and frank discussion of comedy, feminism, the LGBTQ experience and various forms of prejudice, while also serving as a critique of celebrity and hero worship, the show quickly emerged as one of the most widely discussed comedy performances of the year.

After its release, Gadsby received the 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and a Peabody award.

From Kevin Hart to Aziz Ansari: Forbes' List of Highest-Earning Standup Comedians of 2019 (Photos)

  • Aziz Ansari Right Now Netflix
  • Jeff Dunham Getty
  • Darci Lynne and Terry Fator on 'AGT' NBC
  • Amy Schumer Getty
  • Gabriel Iglesias Performs At The Mirage In Las Vegas Getty
  • Sebastian Maniscalco Getty
  • Trevor Noah Comedy Central
  • Jim Gaffigan Noble Ape Comedy Dynamics Network
  • Jerry Seinfeld Netflix
  • kevin hart Getty
1 of 11

Six of the Top 10 can thank Netflix for those nice paychecks they received for their comedy specials

It was a light year for the likes of Chris Rock and Dave Cheppelle, neither of which earned a spot on Forbes' annual list of the highest-earning stand-up comedians. But it's a different story all together for Kevin Hart.

 

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE