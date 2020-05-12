Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby takes a shot at America in her latest stand-up special, “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas,” joking about the South’s use of “the best, most inclusive second person plural pronoun in the English-speaking world” (that would be “y’all”) and how “wildly popular trauma” is “in the context of comedy.”

Netflix shared the first trailer for “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” on Tuesday, giving a look at the comedian’s follow-up to her acclaimed 2018 stand-up special, “Nanette.”

“I had no plans to make it in America. If you’re here because of ‘Nanette,’ why?” she asked in the trailer, which she can see above. “Had I known just how wildly popular trauma was going to be in the context of comedy, I might have budgeted my s— a bit better. But I went and put all my trauma eggs into one basket like a f—ing idiot …and now here we are!”

Named after one of her dogs, “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” is described as “a grand tour of guffaw that takes you from the dog park to the High Renaissance and back into an unnamed box.” The special was filmed during Gadsby’s 2019 world tour of the same name, which saw Douglas tag along for the entire trip.

“Douglas” is set to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, May 26.

Gadsby’s last special, “Nanette” debuted on Netflix in 2018 and quickly drew wide critical acclaim. A bittersweet and frank discussion of comedy, feminism, the LGBTQ experience and various forms of prejudice, while also serving as a critique of celebrity and hero worship, the show quickly emerged as one of the most widely discussed comedy performances of the year.

After its release, Gadsby received the 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and a Peabody award.