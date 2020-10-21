Hannity Has Cameras and a Reporter Parked Outside Joe Biden’s House Again (Video)

For the second night in a row, Sean Hannity had Fox News cameras sitting outside Joe Biden’s house in Delaware. Hannity started this stunt on Tuesday night, and kept it going for a second night on Wednesday — but with a twist. There’s an actual reporter there this time.

On Tuesday night, “Hannity” just showed the audience a camera feed with no real activity to be seen aside from cars driving by. Hannity said they were offering an interview to Biden, though no reporters were seen or referenced. But on Wednesday, they sent out Fox News correspondent Lawrence Jones.

This bit is just the latest iteration of a bit that Hannity and other Fox News hosts have been doing for a while now, claiming that Joe Biden is hiding in his basement from scrutiny instead of appearing in public non-stop during a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans.

“This is gonna come down to the final days. Now what we need to know is this, Sean,” Jones said. “If he’s up in the polls like they suggest then maybe this is a good strategy. But if the polls are wrong like they were in 2016, he may regret this decision. But we’ve made a very easy for him tonight, we’ll be standing out here all night, and the vice president can come up to the podium at any moment.”

Hannity replied by claiming Biden was on vacation: “This is unprecedented. These are uncharted waters. Something is radically wrong. You don’t go on a vacation four out of five days with two weeks to go before Election Day doesn’t happen.”

Beyond the shtick about Biden hiding in his basement, having the camera pointed at Biden’s house all evening is also an outgrowth of Fox pundits’ obsession with Hunter Biden conspiracy theories. The news division at Fox News reportedly passed on the Hunter Biden story that ended up in the New York Post that has been hammered this week for not having much of a foundation in reality.

But the Fox News primetime pundits have been talking about little else over the past week. And Sean Hannity went so hard on that topic Tuesday night that sent out those Fox News cameras to bug the Biden family.

“Joe Biden, you have a lot of questions to answer, and it’s time for you to answer them. What did you know, when did you know it, did you take a cut of your son’s seedy international pay-for-play schemes?” Hannity said on Tuesday night. “I know it’s 9 p.m. Eastern, Joe, but if you’re still awake we have a camera right outside of your house. Right there, right now. You can walk outside your house, leave your basement bunker, feel free to step out, answer any of these pressing questions, and we will be more than happy to hear you out.”

Hannity, like Jones, used the topic as an opportunity to float the idea that the polls could be wrong again. But the situations aren’t too similar, with Biden holding a bigger and more stable lead than Hillary Clinton did — and with Donald Trump running as an historically unpopular incumbent.

“Now, of course we’ll have a lot more on this huge bombshell development coming up, whether or not Joe steps up to the mic is anybody’s guess. But make no mistake, tonight the president is gaining massive momentum. Democrats, despite what they say, and the media mob, what they say, they’re enablers, you, really, it’s hard to believe, November 3rd, that is two weeks from tonight, you will be the ultimate jury, and 2020 is not a coronation for Joe Biden.”

Hannity spent much of Tuesday’s episode with the live camera feed dominating the screen, even though nothing of note happened on that feed at any point. The camera feed on Wednesday wasn’t particularly exciting either, but this time the Bidens did have a flood light on.

You can watch the relevant portion of Wednesday’s episode of “Hannity” on Fox News in the video embedded up at the top of this article.