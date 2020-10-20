Hannity Has Fox News Cameras Camped Outside Joe Biden’s House (Video)

The news division at Fox News reportedly passed on the Hunter Biden story that ended up in the New York Post that has been hammered this week for not having much of a foundation in reality. But the Fox News primetime pundits have been talking about little else over the past week. And Sean Hannity went so hard on that topic Tuesday night that he had Fox News cameras sitting outside Biden’s house in Delaware with a standing offer for a live interview on the baseless conservative conspiracy theories.

“Joe Biden, you have a lot of questions to answer, and it’s time for you to answer them. What did you know, when did you know it, did you take a cut of your son’s seedy international pay-for-play schemes?” Hannity said early in Tuesday’s episode of “Hannity.”

“I know it’s 9 p.m. Eastern, Joe, but if you’re still awake we have a camera right outside of your house. Right there, right now. You can walk outside your house, leave your basement bunker, feel free to step out, answer any of these pressing questions, and we will be more than happy to hear you out.”

This bit is just the latest iteration of a bit that Hannity and other Fox News hosts have been doing for a while now, claiming that Joe Biden is hiding in his basement from scrutiny instead of appearing in public non-stop during a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans.

“Now, of course we’ll have a lot more on this huge bombshell development coming up, whether or not Joe steps up to the mic is anybody’s guess. But make no mistake, tonight the president is gaining massive momentum. Democrats, despite what they say, and the media mob, what they say, they’re enablers, you, really, it’s hard to believe, November 3rd, that is two weeks from tonight, you will be the ultimate jury, and 2020 is not a coronation for Joe Biden.”

Hannity spent much of the episode with the live camera feed dominating the screen, even though nothing of note happened on that feed at any point.

You can watch the quoted portion of Tuesday’s episode of “Hannity” on Fox News in the video embedded up at the top of this article.