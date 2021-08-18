Hannity’s Trump Interview Tops All of Cable News in Tuesday Ratings

Fox News’ Sean Hannity drew in the highest number of viewers in cable news Tuesday night when he spoke to former president Donald Trump.

The only other show in all of television that got more eyeballs, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings data, was NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Here’s how the numbers broke down: At 8 p.m. ET, “AGT” brought in a total average of 6.901 million viewers, of whom 1.69 million were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54, on average. “Hannity” took in a total average of 4.82 million viewers at 9 p.m. ET. Of those, an average of 884,000 were in the demo.

In third place for Tuesday’s total averages was Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which usually wins. Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET show garnered a total average of 3.764 million viewers with an average of 634,000 in the demo. Fox News’ 5 p.m. ET panel show, “The Five,” brought in 3.493 million average total viewers and 512,000 average demo viewers. In fifth place was CBS’ “NCIS,” which aired at 8 p.m. ET and brought in 3.444 million average viewers, with an average of 547,000 of those being between 25 and 54.

Trump himself promoted the interview to his mailing list Tuesday, which he relies on for promotion in the wake of his banning from social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. In the interview, Trump hit former president George W. Bush, saying the Republican’s decision “to go into the Middle East” was the “worst decision in history.”