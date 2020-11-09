In the first trailer for “Happiest Season,” Abby (Kristen Stewart) plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) after she meets her family at their traditional Christmas dinner, only to realize they don’t even know their daughter is gay.

So what does Harper end up calling Abby when they arrive? Her roommate/orphan? Who is also straight? “Have they ever met a lesbian?” “Schitt’s Creek” star Daniel Levy asks in the trailer.

Clea DuVall’s film puts a comedic, rom-com, holiday spin on a tough coming-out moment for LGBTQ couples. Hulu describes “Happiest Season” as “a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.”

Also Read: 'Schitt's Creek' Star and Co-Creator Daniel Levy on Balancing Laughs With Riches to Rags Story

“Do you know how painful it’s been to see the person that I love hide me?” Abby asks Harper in the trailer, to which she responds, “I’m not hiding you. I am hiding me.”

DuVall directed “Happiest Season” from a script she co-wrote with Mary Holland based on her own story. The film also stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen, alongside Stewart and Davis, as well as “Schitt’s Creek” star Levy as Abby’s best friend, who comes to save the day.

“Happiest Season” — produced by Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner and executive produced by Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy — was meant to be theatrically released by Sony this year, but it will instead debut on Hulu on Nov. 25, just in time for the holidays.

Check out the first trailer here and above.