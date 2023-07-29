Helen (Ellie Kemper)

Ellie Kemper portrays Helen, who wants to start over after she divorces her husband. She experienced infidelity and a miscarriage during their marriage. She signs up for a hiking trip through the Appalachian mountains with several other strangers, not realizing her brother’s friend Jake (Luke Grimes) is going on the trip as well.

Kemper is best known for her titular role of Kimmy Schmidt in “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as well as Erin Hannon, the secretary who very briefly replaces Pam in “The Office.”

Luke Grimes plays Jake in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Jake (Luke Grimes)

Jake is Helen’s brother Duncan’s best friend from childhood. He also “happens” to be going on the same camping trip that Helen does. He works as a doctor, but he has other aspirations too like world travel and wildlife watching.

Luke Grimes is best known for his role as Kayce Dutton on Taylor Sheridan’s Wild West series “Yellowstone.” He also played Elliot Gray in the “Fifty Shades” films.

Alexander Koch plays Duncan in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Duncan (Alexander Koch) is Helen’s younger brother. He can be a bit absentminded at times, but he has a big heart.

Alexander Koch is known for playing James ‘Junior’ Rennie in “Under the Dome,” Matt in “Always Shine” (2016) and Mike in “Black Bear” (2020).

Blythe Danner portrays Grandma Gigi in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Grandma Gigi (Blythe Danner)

Blythe Danner plays Grandma Gigi, whom Helen visits on her drive to the camping trip.

Danner is known for playing Dina Byrnes in “Meet the Parents,” Anna in “The Last Kiss,” Tara Walton in “Paul” and Carol Petersen in “I’ll See You in My Dreams.”

Ben Cook plays Bennett in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Beckett (Ben Cook)

Beckett (Ben Cook) leads the hikers through the trip as their guide. He can be a bit overbearing at times, but he means well. His instruction ensures that all the campers make it through the journey in one piece, for the most part.

Ben Cook is known for featuring as Adam Fisher in HBO’s “Paterno” alongside Al Pacino and directed by Barry Levinson. He has also appeared in TV shows like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Veep,” “30 Rock,” “House of Cards,” “The First Lady” and “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” He also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (2021).

Nico Santos plays Hugh in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Hugh (Nico Santos)

Hugh (Nico Santos) is an aspiring actor. He bonds with Helen when they both find mutual age experiences within each other.

Santos is known for playing Mateo in “Superstore,” Oliver T’sien in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) and Recorder Theel in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Shayvawn Webster plays Windy in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Windy (Shayvawn Webster)

Windy (Shayvawn Webster) fits right into the camping trip. She studied psychology, and her mindset is always healthy.

Webster is known for playing Detective Dani Vertiz on “Law & Order,” and she has made appearances in shows like “Blue Bloods,” “Devs,” “FBI” and “Instinct.”

Julia Shiplett plays Sue in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Sue (Julia Shiplett)

Julia Shiplett plays Sue, a camper who tries to take a vow of silence on the hike. While it doesn’t really work out for her, she enjoys the experience all the same.

Shiplett has appeared in “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” as a manicurist,” Taryn in the TV show “Love Life” and she will soon be seen as Michelle in “Turn Me On.”

Gus Birney plays Kaylee in “Happiness for Beginners”(Netflix)

Kaylee (Gus Birney)

Gus Birney portrays Kaylee, an aloof but also sensible camper.

Birney is known for appearances in “Shining Vale” as Gaynor Phelps, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (2020), “Here and Now” (2018) and “A Rainy Day in New York” (2019).