Vote for Potsie! Former ‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Is Running for Mayor of Ojai, California

If the voters want him, Potsie will, in fact, “sit on it.”

“It” being the mayor’s seat in the beautiful California mountain-valley town of Ojai, known for artisanal tourism and spectacular rose-colored sunsets.

Williams is most known for his role as Potsie Weber on the classic ABC sitcom “Happy Days.” It’s been some decades since Anson Williams starred alongside Ron Howard, Henry Winkler and the gang – each of whom got a turn telling Potsie to “sit on it” to get him to stop talking (and a big laugh from the live studio audience).

On June 28, at the Ojai City Council, Williams announced his candidacy for the mayoral seat, according to Ojai Valley News.

Williams will be running against Ojai’s current mayor, Betsy Stix. Other candidates have until mid-July to enter the race.

Although Williams has announced his candidacy to the Ojai community, he’s yet to announce via social media. Winkler, who played Fonzie on the sitcom, has endorsed his old pal, quote-retweeting a speculating tweet with “You have my vote.”

Following the 1984 conclusion of “Happy Days,” Williams went on to act, produce and direct many shows and films, including “Star Trek: Voyager” “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” “Melrose Place,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “No Greater Gift” and “Lone Star Kid.”

Hardly the first to bridge the gap between show business and politics, Williams could follow a line of actors turned politicians including former President Ronald Regan, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, singer and former Palm Springs Mayor Sonny Bono, as well as famed actor and former Carmel Mayor Clint Eastwood.