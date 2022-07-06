Here Are All the Songs in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” was known for its nostalgic needle drops before the most recent season, but Season 4 catapulted the show’s soundtrack to a whole new level by putting Kate Bush back at the top of the charts decades after “Running Up That Hill” was first released.

But the “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 2 soundtrack isn’t without its own standout musical moments — including, yes, more Kate Bush.

The trailer for Season 4 features a remix of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” which forecasts the impending sense of doom that comes with the latest, darkest installment of the Netflix tentpole, which contrasts very sharply with the use of Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home” and The Who’s “Baba O’Reily” in the trailer for summer-y Season 3. Even the upbeat duet of “Never Ending Story” solidifies the long distance relationship between Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Suzie Bingham (Gabriela Pizzolo).

Back in Season 2, “Every Breath You Take” by The Police marked an eventful Snow Ball where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) kiss and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) get together, after a harrowing journey to rid Will of the possession of the Mind Flayer. The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” marked the start of the trend of 80s sonic statements in the sci-fi drama.

Season 4 curated some cultural selections like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (Deal with God)” in Max’s first near-death encounter with Vecna and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” for Eddie Munson’s epic metal solo concert moment in The Upside Down to distract the demobats. James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” marks a more sentimental scene in Episode 8 when Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) tells Nancy (Natalia Dyer) about his dream of having six kids and hauling them around in a Winnebago like the one that Eddie hot-wires and the Hawkins crew steels with Steve at the wheel, and Moby’s “When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” plays over two very emotional character deaths.

If you’re looking for a list of all the songs in “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 2 to add to your playlist, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s the list of songs that play in Vol. 2:

“Natty Dread on the Go” by Lone Ranger

“Twilight’s Fire” by The Red Army Choir

“Up and Around the Bend” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Fire and Rain” by James Taylor

“Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” by Rick Derringer

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey and Steve Perry – Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Extended Remix

“Fine Time to Let Me Know” by Free Beer

“B.G.’s One Eye” by The Nunchez’s

“40 Miles Bad Road” by The Lively Ones

“Fields of Carol” by Vangelis

“The Tyborn Tree” by Makeup and Vanity Set

“Never Ending Story Theme Song”

Master of Puppets” by Metallica

“Every Breath You Take” by The Police

“When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” by Moby

“Sentinels” by Makeup and Vanity Set

“Fact or Fiction” by Makeup and Vanity Set

“Deep” by Peter Sandberg

“Spellbound” by Siouxsie and the Banshees

And earlier in Season 4 Volume 1, we heard:

“California Dreamin’” by The Beach Boys

“Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads

“You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead Or Alive

“Chica Mejicanita” by Mae Arnette

“Running Up that Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

“Detroit Rock City – Single Version” by KISS

“I Was A Teenage Werewolf” by The Cramps

“Wipeout” by the Surfaris

“Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth

“Object of My Desire – Single Version” by Starpoint

“Rock Me Amadeus – The Gold Mix” by Falco

“Travelin’ Man” by Ricky Nelson

“Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald

Here is the official “Stranger Things” playlist.